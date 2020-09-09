UrduPoint.com
EU Reserves 200 Million More Coronavirus Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Commission announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with a sixth pharmaceutical firm, this time BioNTech-Pfizer, to reserve a further 200 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

"Our chances to develop and deploy a safe and effective vaccine have never been higher, both for Europeans here at home, or for the rest of the world," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"To defeat coronavirus anywhere, we need to defeat it everywhere."

More Stories From Health

