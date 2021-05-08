UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Seals Deal For Up To 1.8 Bn Extra BioNTech/Pfizer Doses

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:51 PM

EU seals deal for up to 1.8 bn extra BioNTech/Pfizer doses

He EU has concluded a deal with BioNTech/Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion extra doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturda

Porto (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The EU has concluded a deal with BioNTech/Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion extra doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.

"Happy to announce that the EU Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with BioNTech/Pfizer for 2021-2023," she tweeted from an EU summit in Portugal.

"Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow," she promised.

Related Topics

Portugal From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

7 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

7 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

7 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

7 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.