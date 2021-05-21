EU to Have Three Types of Coronavirus Certificates Starting July 1 - Commissioner

Starting July 1, three types of coronavirus certificates will be available in the European Union, confirming either vaccination, recovery or a negative test, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Starting July 1, three types of coronavirus certificates will be available in the European Union, confirming either vaccination, recovery or a negative test, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders announced on Friday.

"As of July 1, three types of certificates will be available: a certificate of vaccination, a certificate for a negative test and a certificate of recovery. All of them will be free of charge for all EU citizens, and it will be possible to have them in a digital format in a digital device, or to have it printed out on paper if you want. Regarding the cost of the required test, the commission will also mobilize an additional 100 million Euros [$122 million] to support member states in providing affordable tests," Reynders said at a briefing.