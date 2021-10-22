UrduPoint.com

EU Wants To Accelerate Recognition Of COVID-19 Certificates With Third Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:46 AM

EU Wants to Accelerate Recognition of COVID-19 Certificates With Third Countries

EU leaders support easing COVID-19 movement restrictions and plan to accelerate work on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates with third countries, the European Council said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) EU leaders support easing COVID-19 movement restrictions and plan to accelerate work on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates with third countries, the European Council said on Friday.

"In light of the development of the epidemiological situation, the European Council calls for further coordination to facilitate free movement within, and travel into, the EU, and for a revision of the two Council recommendations. It encourages the Commission to accelerate its work regarding mutual recognition of certificates with third countries," according to the written conclusions following the first day of the European Council meeting, which is taking place in Brussels from October 21-22.

Currently, the EU and Russia are conducting technical consultations for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates.

Moscow has submitted documentation to the EU to verify the compatibility of its system for issuing COVID-19 certificates with the EU one.

The EU's digital COVID-19 certificate system currently has 43 countries connected, including 27 EU member states, three European Economic Area countries, and 12 other countries and territories from outside the bloc. Technical negotiations are underway with 28 more countries.

The certificates were introduced in the EU this summer. They are intended to facilitate the movement of residents within the EU territory. The certificates are issued if the person was fully vaccinated, had a negative test for COVID-19 or has antibodies after recovering from the infection. In total, about 600 million certificates have already been issued.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Brussels October From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces door-to-door drive to meet C ..

Punjab govt announces door-to-door drive to meet COVID-19 vaccination targets

2 minutes ago
 Three People Killed, One More Injured in Fire at P ..

Three People Killed, One More Injured in Fire at Plant Near Russia's Ryazan - Em ..

3 minutes ago
 Iran's Missile Technology Control Regime Membershi ..

Iran's Missile Technology Control Regime Membership Not on Agenda - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Herro hailed as Heat hammer banged-up Bucks in NBA ..

Herro hailed as Heat hammer banged-up Bucks in NBA

3 minutes ago
 DC for improvement of facilities at THQ hospital

DC for improvement of facilities at THQ hospital

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army ready to defend territorial integrit ..

Pakistan Army ready to defend territorial integrity: COAS

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.