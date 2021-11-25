EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

The EU's drug regulator approved Pfizer's coronavirus jab for children aged 5 to 11 on Thursday, clearing the way for the vaccination in a cohort where the virus is rapidly spreading

The European Medicines Agency said that a panel of experts "recommended granting an extension of indication for the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11", using the jab's brand name.