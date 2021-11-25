UrduPoint.com

EU Watchdog Approves Pfizer Covid Jab For Kids Aged 5-11

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:31 PM

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

The EU's drug regulator approved Pfizer's coronavirus jab for children aged 5 to 11 on Thursday, clearing the way for the vaccination in a cohort where the virus is rapidly spreading

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The EU's drug regulator approved Pfizer's coronavirus jab for children aged 5 to 11 on Thursday, clearing the way for the vaccination in a cohort where the virus is rapidly spreading.

The European Medicines Agency said that a panel of experts "recommended granting an extension of indication for the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11", using the jab's brand name.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

9 minutes ago
 Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pump ..

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

18 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

18 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago
 3 brothers get death in triple murder case:

3 brothers get death in triple murder case:

2 minutes ago
 South Africa detects new Covid-19 variant: scienti ..

South Africa detects new Covid-19 variant: scientists

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.