Eurasia, Central Asia Countries Report New Virus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:57 PM

Several Eurasian and Central Asian countries reported new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Ukraine's Health Minister Maksim Stepanov announced 2,134 new infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 98,537

Over 40,000 tests were carried out by health professionals in the past day, Stepanov said.

A total of 2,184 people died of COVID-19, with 40 additional fatalities. Some 704 people recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries to 50,441.Stepanov urged people to follow measures against the virus.

