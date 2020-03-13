Europe Becomes Epicenter of COVID-19 Pandemic - WHO Chief

Europe has become the epicenter of the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with more cases and deaths that in the rest of the world combined, apart from China, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Europe has become the epicenter of the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with more cases and deaths that in the rest of the world combined, apart from China, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Friday.

"Europe has now become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic," Tedros said.

WHO chief warned other countries against treating the threat carelessly.

"Any country that looks at the experience of other countries with large epidemics and thinks 'that won't happen to us' is making a deadly mistake. It can happen to anyone," Tedros said.