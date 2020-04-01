UrduPoint.com
Europe Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 30,000: AFP Tally

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:59 PM

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe with more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally at 0700 GMT Wednesday using official figures

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe with more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally at 0700 GMT Wednesday using official figures.

A total of 30,063 deaths have been recorded in Europe out of a total 458,601 cases, making it the continent that has been hit hardest by COVID-19.

The most deaths were recorded in Italy, with some 12,428 fatalities, followed by Spain with 8,189 and France with 3,523.

