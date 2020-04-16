Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus has killed more than 90,000 people in Europe, over 65 percent of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1030 GMT from official sources

With a total of 90,180 deaths out of some 1,047,279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137,499 worldwide.

The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).