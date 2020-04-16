UrduPoint.com
Europe Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 90,000: AFP Tally

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

The coronavirus has killed more than 90,000 people in Europe, over 65 percent of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1030 GMT from official sources

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus has killed more than 90,000 people in Europe, over 65 percent of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1030 GMT from official sources.

With a total of 90,180 deaths out of some 1,047,279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137,499 worldwide.

The largest number of deaths have been seen in Italy with 21,645 and Spain with 19,130, followed by France with 17,167 deaths and Britain 12,868.

Globally, the number of recorded infections stands at 2,083,551.

The number of detected cases, however, only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries testing only those cases requiring hospital care.

The tallies are collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

