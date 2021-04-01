UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Vaccine Rollout 'unacceptably Slow', Case Surge 'worrying': WHO

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:55 PM

Europe vaccine rollout 'unacceptably slow', case surge 'worrying': WHO

The World Health Organization on Thursday slammed Europe's "unacceptably slow" vaccine rollout and said the region's surge in coronavirus infections was "worrying"

Copenhagen (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Thursday slammed Europe's "unacceptably slow" vaccine rollout and said the region's surge in coronavirus infections was "worrying".

"Vaccines present our best way out of this pandemic.

.. However, the rollout of these vaccines is unacceptably slow" and is "prolonging the pandemic", WHO director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

He added that Europe's virus situation was "more worrying than we have seen in several months."

Related Topics

World Europe Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four suspects arrested for alleged kidnapping eunu ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for best arrangements in Ramazan Baza ..

2 minutes ago

Parents advised not to be complacent in face of no ..

2 minutes ago

Over 8,000 Internally Displaced Persons Fled Viole ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets diverge at start 1st april ..

7 minutes ago

Myanmar facing 'bloodbath', UN envoy tells Securit ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.