European Commission Has No Plans to Revise AstraZeneca Contract in Light of EMA Conclusion

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The European Commission has no plans to revise its contract with AstraZeneca for coronavirus vaccine supplies to the EU nations in light of the EU drug regulator's conclusions about risks associated with the vaccine, commission spokesman said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA)'s safety committee recommended listing blood clot events as a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

"The contract with AstraZeneca is still valid, and, as we have already said, we expect the company to supply a sufficient amount of vaccine doses in line with the established schedule. At the same time, we keep monitoring the situation around the AstraZeneca vaccine," the spokesman said, asked whether the commission plans to revise the contract following the EMA report.