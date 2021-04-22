European Commission on Reports About Lawsuit Against AstraZeneca: We Look at All Options

(@FahadShabbir)

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The European Commission is looking at all options to make AstraZeneca deliver on its commitments to supply COVID-19 vaccine doses to EU member states, commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on media reports that there is a plan to launch legal proceedings against the producer.

"On 19 March, and following approval by the Member States, the Commission launched the dispute resolution process on the basis of the Advance Purchase Agreement. What matters is that we ensure the delivery of a sufficient number of doses in line with the company's earlier commitments. Together with the Member States, we are looking at all options to make this happen," De Keersmaecker said.