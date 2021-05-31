UrduPoint.com
European Commission Proposes Lifting COVID Measures For Vaccinated Individuals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:01 PM

European Commission Proposes Lifting COVID Measures for Vaccinated Individuals

The European Commission on Monday proposed that fully vaccinated individuals should not be subject to further COVID-19 testing and quarantine measures 14 days after receiving their final dose

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The European Commission on Monday proposed that fully vaccinated individuals should not be subject to further COVID-19 testing and quarantine measures 14 days after receiving their final dose.

"What we are proposing today is, first, we propose no travel-related testing or quarantine for fully vaccinated or recovered persons.

This is already a practice in many member states, and it should be independent from where you travel from or where you're traveling to. We propose a common understand of who a fully vaccinated person is in the context of travel. That means, 14 days after having received the last dose," Didier Reynders, European commissioner for justice, said at a press briefing.

