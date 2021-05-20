European Commission Signed Contract With Pfizer to Get Extra 1.8Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

The European Commission signed on Thursday a third contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer to secure extra 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine between the end of the year and 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The European Commission signed on Thursday a third contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer to secure extra 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine between the end of the year and 2023.

"Today, the European Commission signed a third contract with the pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer. It reserves an additional 1.

8 billion doses on behalf of all EU Member States, between end 2021 to 2023. It will allow for the purchase of 900 million doses of the current vaccine and of a vaccine adapted to variants, with the option to purchase an additional 900 million doses," the commission said in a statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that "contracts with other companies may follow, to protect Europe and the world in the long term."