European Commission Starts Talks With US On Mutual Recognition Of COVID-19 Certificates

Tue 20th April 2021

European Commission Starts Talks With US on Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Certificates

The European Commission has started consultations with the United States on mutual recognition of coronavirus certificates, a commission spokesperson announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The European Commission has started consultations with the United States on mutual recognition of coronavirus certificates, a commission spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

"As we've already got in our proposal on the digital green certificates, third countries can be granted an adequacy decision. For us, it's important to work with other countries wherever their systems are compatible with our own.

We've seen a lot of interest amongst other countries. A number of third countries have had contact with the commission on the subject and are interested, but as things stand, our priority is to make sure that it works within the European Union ... We are having contacts with the United States on the digital green certificate, and in particular, with respect to coherence and compatibility, where commission services have had initial technical exchanges with the United States," the spokesperson said at a press conference.

More Stories From Health

