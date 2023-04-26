European Parliament to Examine Largest Reform in 20 Years to Fight Medicines Deficit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The European Commission will submit a largest in 20 years reform for consideration by the European Parliament in order to eliminate shortages of medicines all over the EU, the Commission's statement said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Commission is proposing to revise the EU's pharmaceutical legislation - the largest reform in over 20 years - to make it more agile, flexible, and adapted to the needs of citizens and businesses across the EU. The revision will make medicines more available, accessible and affordable ... The reform introduces new requirements for monitoring of shortages of medicines... and a stronger coordination role for the European Medicines Agency," the Commission's press release read.

The reform suggests establishing an EU-wide list of critical medicines, assessing vulnerability of the supply chain and taking measures on enhancing safe shipments of certain critical drugs, the statement said.

According to the European commission, the revision also implies creating a unified medication market which will provide a prompt accessibility of medicines throughout the EU, as well as boosting the process of obtaining permissions for medicines and introducing special vouchers for the companies in order to invest in antimicrobial resistance (AMR).