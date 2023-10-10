Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) World Mental Health Day was observed as part of Mental Health Week by the Department of Applied Psychology at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Mental Health Week aims to raise awareness about mental health and promote psychological well-being among students, faculty, and the wider community. Mental Health Week is a significant initiative that addresses the importance of mental health and aims to reduce the stigma associated with it.

The event kicked off on Friday with an interactive talk on mental health by Dr. Amjad Tufail, a guest speaker from MAO College Lahore, who shared valuable insights from a Muslim perspective.

Throughout the week, a series of engaging activities have been planned, including a Mental Health Drive, Inauguration of Psychological Assessment Camps, a Poster Competition, Walk-in Psychological Assessment Camps, Theatre Time featuring animated movies and short films related to psychology and mental health, and a Psych Wall where the IUB community can express their perceptions related to mental health issues.

The Department of Applied Psychology, under the guidance and supervision of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, the Chairman of the department, hopes that these events will foster understanding, support, and awareness for individuals facing mental health challenges, and create a more compassionate and inclusive society. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, with his expertise and dedication, is keenly observing the events to ensure their success and impact.