Open Menu

Events Held At IUB To Mark World Mental Health Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:55 PM

Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day was observed as part of Mental Health Week by the Department of Applied Psychology at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) World Mental Health Day was observed as part of Mental Health Week by the Department of Applied Psychology at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Mental Health Week aims to raise awareness about mental health and promote psychological well-being among students, faculty, and the wider community. Mental Health Week is a significant initiative that addresses the importance of mental health and aims to reduce the stigma associated with it.

The event kicked off on Friday with an interactive talk on mental health by Dr. Amjad Tufail, a guest speaker from MAO College Lahore, who shared valuable insights from a Muslim perspective.

Throughout the week, a series of engaging activities have been planned, including a Mental Health Drive, Inauguration of Psychological Assessment Camps, a Poster Competition, Walk-in Psychological Assessment Camps, Theatre Time featuring animated movies and short films related to psychology and mental health, and a Psych Wall where the IUB community can express their perceptions related to mental health issues.

The Department of Applied Psychology, under the guidance and supervision of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, the Chairman of the department, hopes that these events will foster understanding, support, and awareness for individuals facing mental health challenges, and create a more compassionate and inclusive society. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, with his expertise and dedication, is keenly observing the events to ensure their success and impact.

Related Topics

Lahore World Film And Movies Mao IUB Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second pr ..

Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second presidential term

3 minutes ago
 IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

3 minutes ago
 Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lan ..

Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lanka against Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick promises best facilities to prison ..

Mushaal Mullick promises best facilities to prisoners

3 minutes ago
 AIOU core committee holds meeting for Golden Jubil ..

AIOU core committee holds meeting for Golden Jubilee celebrations

55 seconds ago
 BZU holds white coat ceremony for aspiring nutriti ..

BZU holds white coat ceremony for aspiring nutritionists

57 seconds ago
Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation visits Rescue 112 ..

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

58 seconds ago
 LESCO recovers Rs24m from 839 defaulters on 27th d ..

LESCO recovers Rs24m from 839 defaulters on 27th day of recovery campaign

1 minute ago
 IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% i ..

IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% in 2024

13 minutes ago
 EDB supports food security with over AED721mn unde ..

EDB supports food security with over AED721mn under its five-year strategy

13 minutes ago
 UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028 as Italy, Turkey ..

UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028 as Italy, Turkey awarded Euro 2032

1 minute ago
 IMF forecasts global economic growth to slow in 20 ..

IMF forecasts global economic growth to slow in 2023 and 2024

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Health