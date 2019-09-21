Events held to create awareness about dengue disease at Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Saveral awareness walks and other activities held under auspicious of city district government and various civic agencies to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such fatal virus.

In this connection, a walk held here at Said Pur which was lead by Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Sheikh Rashid Hafeez, Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Saif Ulllah Dogar, Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarrar while officers and officials of different department, representatives of social society, students and people from various walks of life participated.

Participants were holding banners, and placards, urging people to be ready to fight against dengue mosquito and its larvae and to keep their surrounding clean.

Addressing the participants, Sheikh Rasahid Hafeez said that the core objective of such activities was to make people aware of dengue virus and its impact on human life. We will continue such activities in the coming days also, since the issue was very serious and linked with the public health at large, he said.

He appealed to the participants and the public to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

On the occasion, the officials also distributed pamphlets etc inscribed with the key messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

On other hand, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albarayak organized an awareness camp in Commercial Market.

Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Dogar briefed the citizens about the cleanliness and precautionary measures regarding dengue fever and said that to resist dengue, all organizations and citizens have to work for it, join hands with RWMC to make city a waste free zone.

He also distributed leaflets containing awareness material and gift items among the localities.

MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that company was putting their efforts in providing a hygienic environment to the citizens and said all out efforts are being made to combat against dengue disease.

Meanwhile, a dengue awareness event also held at Holy Family Hospital under the auspicious of World health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.