Excess use of phone, internet causes psychology issues among children: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -:The experts at a seminar said that excess use of cell phone and internet is causing psychological issues among children.

Addressing the seminar held on 'Children look after' at Civil Hospital here, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University (FMC) Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch advised parents to use internet only according to needs and keep their children away from internet devices, otherwise, they might suffer some philological issues like loneliness.

Dr Zeeshan also highlighted different problems causing due to excess use of internet, mobile phone and social media among parents and their children.

Head of Department FMC Psychologist Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar also spoke.