Excessive Use Of Mobile Phone Is Leading To Increased Ear Infections: Dr Khalil Rana

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Excessive use of mobile phone is leading to increased ear infections and overuse of hand-free can also affect hearing loss. Excessive use of mobile phones can have adverse effects on the ears as well as on the eyes also.

These views were expressed by Assistant Professor and Specialist of Nose, Ear and Throat diseases at District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Dr Khalil Rana while addressing a workshop on the overuse of mobile phones.

He said that most of the youth use the hand-free which is not accurate in any way besides that overuse of mobile phones also affects the eyesight.

Dr Muhammad Khalil said that parents should also refrain from slapping young children near ear and their ear covering is very fragile, which can often be affected by injury.

Dr Muhammad Khalil also said that a large numbers of youth currently suffering from hearing loss due to the overuse of mobile phones, therefore the phone should be used as per need.

