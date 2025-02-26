Exercise During Ramazan Essential For Strength, Cardiovascular Health: Expert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:29 PM
A health expert has rejected the myth that exercising during Ramazan is a waste of time, unsafe, or dangerous and emphasized that everyone should dedicate time to exercise to maintain strength and cardiovascular health during the holy month
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A health expert has rejected the myth that exercising during Ramazan is a waste of time, unsafe, or dangerous and emphasized that everyone should dedicate time to exercise to maintain strength and cardiovascular health during the holy month.
Prof. Dr. Rehan Umer, consultant Interventional Cardiologist at the National Medical Center, Karachi, shared these insights while delivering a lecture on “Ramazan & Weight Control” at the L.E.J. National Science Information Center, University of Karachi (UoK).
The session was organized on Wednesday by Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), in collaboration with the Sindh Innovation Research and Education Network (SIREN).
Prof. Dr. Rehan cautioned against consuming excessive amounts of carbohydrate- and fat-rich foods, particularly at Sehri and Iftar, and recommended nutritional counseling to help people stay healthy and hydrated during Ramazan. Expressing concern over Pakistan's alarming diabetes rates, he highlighted that the country has the highest prevalence of diabetes in the world.
Prof. Umer advised citizens to adopt a balanced diet during Ramazan, reinforcing that it is a month of fasting, not feasting.
He stressed that nutrition education before Ramazan is vital to modify dietary habits, improve adherence to nutritional guidelines, and achieve weight management goals.
He recommended limiting caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea, as they can cause dehydration and withdrawal headaches. He also encouraged balanced Iftar and Sehri meals, avoiding excessive sugary foods to maintain stable blood sugar levels.
Prof. Umer urged people to opt for unsaturated fats—found in fish, avocado, nuts, olive oil, and sunflower oil—rather than saturated fats from fatty meats, butter, and ghee.
He advised choosing white meat like poultry and fish, which are generally lower in fat, and avoiding processed meats due to their high fat and salt content.
He warned that Pakistan’s rising cardiovascular disease rates, driven by unhealthy lifestyles, result in one death from heart disease every two minutes. However, he noted that active participation in Ramazan can help reduce depression, anxiety, and stress while improving memory and overall mental well-being.
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy
Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
More Stories From Health
-
Exercise during Ramazan essential for strength, cardiovascular health: Expert1 minute ago
-
Upgradation of DHQs, BHUs across the province underway, says health minister19 minutes ago
-
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns23 hours ago
-
Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO1 day ago
-
Healthy life style can control Diabetes: Dr.Ghullam Hussain6 days ago
-
Successful kidney transplant conducted at Jinnah Hospital Lahore6 days ago
-
Kenya's HIV patients victims of US aid freeze9 days ago
-
Catch-up vaccination drive launches in Hub9 days ago
-
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister Salman13 days ago
-
Surgical Oncology conference held at PIMS13 days ago
-
Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafique visits Cardiac Hospital13 days ago
-
After year, CT Scan machine restored at ATH15 days ago