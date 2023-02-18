UrduPoint.com

Exercising In Morning May Be Best Way To Burn Fat, Study Finds

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Exercising in morning may be best way to burn fat, study finds

Undertaking exercise in the morning may be the most effective way to burn fat, research suggests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Undertaking exercise in the morning may be the most effective way to burn fat, research suggests.

An increase in fat metabolism has been linked to doing physical activity at the right time of day, according to the study, carried out on mice.

Researchers found that mice who exercised in an early active phase which corresponds to morning exercise in humans � increased their metabolism more than mice that exercised at a time when they usually rest.

"Our results suggest that late-morning exercise could be more effective than late-evening exercise in terms of boosting the metabolism and the burning of fat, and if this is the case, they could prove of value to people who are overweight, " said Juleen Zierath, of the Karolinska Institutet's department of molecular medicine and surgery Sweden and department of physiology and pharmacology.

Researchers say physical activity at different times of the day can affect the body in different ways, as biological processes depend on the circadian rhythms of the cells � the 24-hour cycle that is part of the body's internal clock, Medical Daily reported .

To determine how the time of day affects the burning of fat, researchers at the Karolinska Institutet and the University of Copenhagen studied the body fat of mice after a session of high-intensity exercise on a treadmill performed at two points of the daily cycle.

They looked at an early active phase and early rest phase � corresponding to a late morning and late evening session, respectively, in humans.

The scientists studied various markers for fat metabolism and analysed which genes were active in fat tissue after exercise.

They found that physical activity at an early active phase increased the expression of genes involved in the breakdown of fat (adipose) tissue, thermogenesis (heat production) and cells in the adipose tissue that indicate a higher metabolic rate.

According to the study, these effects were seen only in mice that exercised in the early active phase and were independent of food intake.

"The right timing seems to be important to the body's energy balance and to improving the health benefits of exercise, but more studies are needed to draw any reliable conclusions about the relevance of our findings to humans," added Dr Zierath.

Related Topics

Sweden May Fat

Recent Stories

UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-a ..

UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected in Syria and Turkiye

28 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American a ..

RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries

43 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members ..

UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members of Syrian Civil Defence on ad ..

43 minutes ago
 Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sink ..

Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sinks Villa

37 seconds ago
 Qatar sheikh makes Man Utd bid as billionaire Ratc ..

Qatar sheikh makes Man Utd bid as billionaire Ratcliffe confirms offer

28 minutes ago
 ERC provides more aid to earthquake-affected in Tu ..

ERC provides more aid to earthquake-affected in Turkiye and Syria

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.