Expert calls for preventing eyestrain during remote work

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :People should prevent eyestrain while working from home amid the novel coronavirus epidemic, said a Chinese ophthalmologist at a press conference Tuesday.

A break of 10 minutes is necessary to relax the eyes after working continuously for 30 minutes to an hour, said Wei Wenbin, head of the ophthalmology department with Beijing Tongren Hospital, noting that remote working requires looking at screens, which could lead to eyestrain.

He called for a distance of 40 cm from computer screens during work and proper background light to reduce eye fatigue.

People should ensure adequate sleep of seven to eight hours each night and exercise at home, including yoga, jogging, or sit-ups, said Wei, adding that computer keyboards should be cleaned regularly to prevent conjunctivitis caused by bacteria.

China has called for remote working since late January to reduce the spread of the epidemic.