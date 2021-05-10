Expert Panel Urges Norway to Ditch J&J, AstraZeneca Vaccines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A government-appointed commission recommended on Monday that Norway drop the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from its immunization program.

"We do not recommend that these vaccines be used in the national vaccination program," Lars Vorland, the committee's chair, was quoted as saying by the state-owned broadcaster NRK.

Vorland added that those who still want to be vaccinated with either of the shots should have this opportunity.

Norway put the AstraZeneca rollout on hold in March due to its link to rare but harmful side-effects. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health recommended in April that it be ditched from the program entirely but the government delayed its decision until the committee assessed the risks.