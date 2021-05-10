UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expert Panel Urges Norway To Ditch J&J, AstraZeneca Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:51 PM

Expert Panel Urges Norway to Ditch J&J, AstraZeneca Vaccines

A government-appointed commission recommended on Monday that Norway drop the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from its immunization program

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A government-appointed commission recommended on Monday that Norway drop the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from its immunization program.

"We do not recommend that these vaccines be used in the national vaccination program," Lars Vorland, the committee's chair, was quoted as saying by the state-owned broadcaster NRK.

Vorland added that those who still want to be vaccinated with either of the shots should have this opportunity.

Norway put the AstraZeneca rollout on hold in March due to its link to rare but harmful side-effects. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health recommended in April that it be ditched from the program entirely but the government delayed its decision until the committee assessed the risks.

Related Topics

Norway March April From Government

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

38 minutes ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

3 hours ago

US Colonial Pipeline Expects to Substantially Rest ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.