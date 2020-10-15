UrduPoint.com
Expert Stresses Isolated Hospital Wards For COVID-19 Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:34 PM

A Chinese health expert has stressed isolated wards for treating COVID-19 patients and called for regular disinfection of the wards and medical equipment to prevent cross-infection

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A Chinese health expert has stressed isolated wards for treating COVID-19 patients and called for regular disinfection of the wards and medical equipment to prevent cross-infection.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, also advised hospitals against sharing large medical devices between COVID-19 cases and other patients.

The world is seeing the peak of the pandemic, hence epidemic prevention and control are of utmost importance, Wu said.

He called for attention to the risk of new infections from imported frozen food, suggesting environmental monitoring and nucleic acid testing of staff in the cold-chain industry at least once a week.

Stressing awareness of regular epidemic prevention and control, Wu underscored preventive measures such as wearing masks, frequent washing of hands and social distancing.

These protective measures are not only effective to prevent COVID-19, but also other respiratory infections such as influenza, he said.

