Expert suggests establishing mental health hospital to deal with rising psycho problems

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Mental Health Hospitals should be constructed besides other effective measures to deal with rising mental health problems as mental health crisis in Pakistan is becoming a serious problem, the speaker suggested in a seminar.

Addressing the seminar titled "Mental Health Awareness" organized by the Department of Psychology, Women University Multan (WUM) here on Monday, Asst Prof depart of Psychiatry NMU, Dr. Mustafa Nasir, talked about "Impact of Covid-19 on mental health of Pakistani society".

He said that pandemic has affected social, economical lives of many people as it has also taken deep roots in Pakistan.

The first case in Pakistan was reported on February 26, 2020, he informed adding that the government has taken various measures at different levels to address the mental health, challenges of lockdown, quarantine and isolation.

This widespread lockdown is causing panic, loneliness, insecurity and stress in societies. In Pakistan, quarantine and isolated people living in homes were suffering from physical and psychological stress. Many people have lost their jobs, the psychiatrist explained.

Dr Nadir said that the age group of 15 to 29 years is very sensitive and It is very important to guide teens at this age when they often take wrong steps Depression and loneliness were the most common mental health problems, he said and added that only a healthy mind was the guarantor to a healthy society.

Owing to the current economic situation of the country and rising inflation, the number of complaints of depression in Pakistani society was increasing rapidly, the psychiatrist noted.

He said that one should not be hesitant in consulting a doctor to solve one's problems, as only mutual consultation can solve problems.

Addressing the seminar, WUM Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi said that mental health means complete physical, mental, social, and spiritual well-being. She said that unfortunately, in our society mental health was only attributed to mental disorders whereas it was a deep subject and related to every one of us. A mentally healthy person knows how to play an active role in society. Good social relationships play an important role in preventing mental illness, she maintained. Without mental health, the concept of health is not possible. Only a stable mind can fully realize its potential, deal with the worries of life and play its role in the welfare of the country and nation.

She said that Mental Health care and counseling society" has been set up at the Women University Multan for the mental development and guidance of female students.

The society will tend to offer services and consultation for welfare and well being of society and serve them at various forums, the VC informed.

The seminar also featured poster making competitions and plays, while food stalls were set up by the students.

Later, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi distributed certificates among the speakers.

A walk was also organized which was participates by a number of faculty members and students.