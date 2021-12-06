Expert urges public not to be mislead by rumors on Covid-vaccination

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The nation must not be misled by rumors about Covid-vaccines on Social Media and get vaccinated to ensure "victory" in the prolonged battle with Covid-19, expert said.

Professor Dr. Javed Akram vice-chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and a Member Scientific Task Force on Covid-19 Dr. Javed Akram talking to a private news channel said that the omicron mutation has already been found in dozen of countries, however, if more people get their vaccination on time the variants like omicron or other mutations could slow down dramatically.

"Rumors and propaganda spread over social media platforms have been fueling misconceptions about the vaccine and have accelerated refusals to vaccines across the country," he added.

"With more population immunized, we can control the impact. It is my appeal to the public to get vaccinated and follow SOPs," he added.

He once again made it clear that the approved vaccines were safe, hence, the public should not hesitate from getting themselves vaccinated.

He also expressed satisfaction that the vaccination campaign in the country was moving forward smoothly.

He urged people not to panic over the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in other countries but we need to be prepared and need more cautious because we are in a different situation to a year ago.