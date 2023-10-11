Open Menu

Experts Emphasize Urgent Need For Young Doctors To Embrace Modern Research

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Professor Asif Bashir emphasized the significance of young doctors dedicating substantial time to stay updated with modern research and treatment trends stemming from medical advancements.

He expressed these views in a seminar on Medical Research & Publications held at the PINS here on Wednesday.

He expressed concerns about Pakistan lagging in adopting contemporary medical methods and stressed the need for improvement.

During the seminar, he commended Chief Editor Shaukat Ali Javed of the Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences for organizing the successful event and highlighted the rapid innovations occurring in the fields of Neurosurgery and mental health. Professor Asif announced that PINS is engaged in various research projects and is preparing to launch its own medical journal.

Professor Asif encouraged young neurosurgeons to step into the realm of research, envisioning a future where Pakistan leads the way in medical advancements.

Shaukat Ali Javed, in his address, emphasized the continuous nature of medical research and the importance of adapting treatment methods to incorporate new insights.

He pledged to continue offering services and organizing seminars across different hospitals to equip doctors for more effective disease treatments. The participants of the seminar echoed their support for these efforts and engaged in a lively question and answer session, discussing medical information and current trends in the field.

