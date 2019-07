Polio virus has been detected in Karachi on seven different points in sewerage water

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Polio virus has been detected in Karachi on seven different points in sewerage water.The places where polio various has been found is Sohrab Goth, Gadap, Hijrat Colony , PIDC, Haji Mureed goth and Liaquat Abad