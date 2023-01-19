Experts for awareness drive to bust myths against female cancer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Experts on Thursday at panel discussion underscored the need for launching country-wide awareness drive to kill myths and incorrect stories regarding female cancer and its treatment.

The experts made the remarks while speaking at the panel discussion on "Screening and Prevention of Female Cancer" organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute here.

The Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, said several health campaigns were launched in Pakistan, but they failed due to negative and false propaganda orchestrated against the disease and treatment.

She stressed on targeting the youth in academic institutions and engaging with teachers to raise awareness for the prevention of cancers in women.

"Our healthcare officials are not only lacking in learning new skills and trainings to diagnose and treat such diseases but also are unaware of doing proper counseling of women to get treatment after diagnosis," she regretted.

She suggested increasing engagement with ulema and religious scholars in addition to conducting robust media campaigns to promote awareness about the prevention and treatment of female cancer.

Prof. Dr Sayeda Batool said that Pakistan had less prevalence of cervical cancer compared to India, but despite these 6000 cases of cervical cancer are reported each year in Pakistan causing about 3000 deaths.

She stressed the need for a holistic approach for prevention and treatment while kickstarting vaccination of 15-year-old girls and cost-effective screening and visual inspection at home to bridge lacunas in screening and testing.

She emphasized on ensuring continuity of policies and knowledge imparted in training is executed and implemented earnestly through policy guarantees and equipping hospitals with basic medicines for treatment to cater for health needs.

Vice-Chancellor, Health Services academy, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said that "early screening and early detection is the optimal solution" to prevent the prevalence of various kinds of cancers.

He said targeted awareness campaigns can play a critical role in this regard.

"Delay in diagnosis is not merely due to lack of awareness about diseases but it is also caused due to lack of awareness as to how the patients can have access to adequate healthcare centers," he added.

SDPI Executive Director, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, said battle against cancer, awareness about the availability of vaccine for cervical cancer and making their administration mandatory and effective.

He called for increasing the frequency of debate and discussion about early detection and screening of cancer.