UrduPoint.com

Experts For Awareness Drive To Bust Myths Against Female Cancer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Experts for awareness drive to bust myths against female cancer

Experts on Thursday at panel discussion underscored the need for launching country-wide awareness drive to kill myths and incorrect stories regarding female cancer and its treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Experts on Thursday at panel discussion underscored the need for launching country-wide awareness drive to kill myths and incorrect stories regarding female cancer and its treatment.

The experts made the remarks while speaking at the panel discussion on "Screening and Prevention of Female Cancer" organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute here.

The Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, said several health campaigns were launched in Pakistan, but they failed due to negative and false propaganda orchestrated against the disease and treatment.

She stressed on targeting the youth in academic institutions and engaging with teachers to raise awareness for the prevention of cancers in women.

"Our healthcare officials are not only lacking in learning new skills and trainings to diagnose and treat such diseases but also are unaware of doing proper counseling of women to get treatment after diagnosis," she regretted.

She suggested increasing engagement with ulema and religious scholars in addition to conducting robust media campaigns to promote awareness about the prevention and treatment of female cancer.

Prof. Dr Sayeda Batool said that Pakistan had less prevalence of cervical cancer compared to India, but despite these 6000 cases of cervical cancer are reported each year in Pakistan causing about 3000 deaths.

She stressed the need for a holistic approach for prevention and treatment while kickstarting vaccination of 15-year-old girls and cost-effective screening and visual inspection at home to bridge lacunas in screening and testing.

She emphasized on ensuring continuity of policies and knowledge imparted in training is executed and implemented earnestly through policy guarantees and equipping hospitals with basic medicines for treatment to cater for health needs.

Vice-Chancellor, Health Services academy, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said that "early screening and early detection is the optimal solution" to prevent the prevalence of various kinds of cancers.

He said targeted awareness campaigns can play a critical role in this regard.

"Delay in diagnosis is not merely due to lack of awareness about diseases but it is also caused due to lack of awareness as to how the patients can have access to adequate healthcare centers," he added.

SDPI Executive Director, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, said battle against cancer, awareness about the availability of vaccine for cervical cancer and making their administration mandatory and effective.

He called for increasing the frequency of debate and discussion about early detection and screening of cancer.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Women Cancer Media

Recent Stories

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Tran ..

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Transit Through Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next ..

EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next Winter - Economy Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Rabiaya Siyal assumes charge as deputy commissione ..

Rabiaya Siyal assumes charge as deputy commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Infrastructure development on Education City Karac ..

Infrastructure development on Education City Karachi project to start in July 20 ..

3 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry gears up efforts to implement 4F ..

Planning Ministry gears up efforts to implement 4FR, pledges worth $10.9 bln

7 minutes ago
 ANP to mark Bacha Khan Week from Jan 20

ANP to mark Bacha Khan Week from Jan 20

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.