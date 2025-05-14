Experts for precautionary measures to control hypertension

Experts, on Wednesday called for adopting precautionary measures to control high blood pressure, which has posed a serious threat to public health by damaging vital organs like the heart, brain and kidneys without showing clear symptoms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Experts, on Wednesday called for adopting precautionary measures to control high blood pressure, which has posed a serious threat to public health by damaging vital organs like the heart, brain and kidneys without showing clear symptoms.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad, Senior Executive Vice President of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Dr Shakeel Ahmad Mirza emphasized the urgent need for lifestyle changes to combat hypertension.

Dr Syed Nasir Ali Shah from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Senior Sales Manager from Searle, Umair were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

Dr Mirza said, “Hypertension can be prevented with simple but consistent measures — reduce salt and fat intake, increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, stay active with at least 30 minutes of daily exercise, and avoid smoking.

”

He said also highlighted the importance of managing mental stress, improving sleep, practicing meditation, and adopting positive hobbies to maintain overall well-being.

He urged the public to monitor their blood pressure regularly, even in the absence of symptoms, calling it a vital step in early detection and prevention.

Dr Syed Nasir Ali Shah, cardiologist from PIMS underlined the significance of medication adherence for patients diagnosed with hypertension.

“Medicines play a crucial role not just in controlling blood pressure but also in protecting vital organs from long-term damage, he said, advising that patients should never stop their medications without consulting a doctor and must monitor their condition regularly.

The message of Rashid Saeed, Executive Director of Searle Company Limited was also played during the press conference.