Experts For Precautionary Measures To Control Hypertension
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 11:09 PM
Experts, on Wednesday called for adopting precautionary measures to control high blood pressure, which has posed a serious threat to public health by damaging vital organs like the heart, brain and kidneys without showing clear symptoms
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Experts, on Wednesday called for adopting precautionary measures to control high blood pressure, which has posed a serious threat to public health by damaging vital organs like the heart, brain and kidneys without showing clear symptoms.
Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad, Senior Executive Vice President of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Dr Shakeel Ahmad Mirza emphasized the urgent need for lifestyle changes to combat hypertension.
Dr Syed Nasir Ali Shah from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Senior Sales Manager from Searle, Umair were also present on the occasion, said a press release.
Dr Mirza said, “Hypertension can be prevented with simple but consistent measures — reduce salt and fat intake, increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, stay active with at least 30 minutes of daily exercise, and avoid smoking.
”
He said also highlighted the importance of managing mental stress, improving sleep, practicing meditation, and adopting positive hobbies to maintain overall well-being.
He urged the public to monitor their blood pressure regularly, even in the absence of symptoms, calling it a vital step in early detection and prevention.
Dr Syed Nasir Ali Shah, cardiologist from PIMS underlined the significance of medication adherence for patients diagnosed with hypertension.
“Medicines play a crucial role not just in controlling blood pressure but also in protecting vital organs from long-term damage, he said, advising that patients should never stop their medications without consulting a doctor and must monitor their condition regularly.
The message of Rashid Saeed, Executive Director of Searle Company Limited was also played during the press conference.
Recent Stories
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17
Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grassroots level in all districts: ..
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives
Nation stands united with armed forces
SACM on Industries chairs meeting on Godown Act 2021
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..
Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi Police Chief
Rawalpindi Police, Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab sign MoU for discounted medicines ..
More Stories From Health
-
Experts for precautionary measures to control hypertension2 minutes ago
-
International Nurses Day observed2 days ago
-
Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day2 days ago
-
IHRA directs hospitals to ensure emergency preparedness6 days ago
-
Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first robotic bariatric surgery6 days ago
-
DC reviews healthcare facilities at DHQ Hospital12 days ago
-
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students12 days ago
-
Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts19 days ago
-
KP drafts comprehensive Immunization Strategy to achieve full coverage in children vaccination19 days ago
-
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide medicine supply20 days ago
-
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed21 days ago
-
Kidney transplant operation to be held in BINUQ on April 2522 days ago