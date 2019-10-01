Experts for proper understanding about relevance of family planning

Experts have called for concerted efforts to enhance public understanding about relevance of family planning for the mother and child health as well as their quality of survival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Experts have called for concerted efforts to enhance public understanding about relevance of family planning for the mother and child health as well as their quality of survival.

Addressing a session on Mother and Child Health, organized by Baqai Medical University, they regretted that lack of understanding about importance of family size has led to failure of well meaning campaigns.

"Unchecked population growth has emerged to be a major national challenge," said Prof Farrukh Naheed, Head of Gynecology Department, Fatima Hospital, BMU.

Inadequate medical and social welfare facilities, food shortage and surge in emotional disturbance, she said is closely linked to lack of understanding about relevance of family size in cross-sections of the society.

Students of MBBS (final year), postgraduate trainees and house officers attending the session were urged to understand their responsibility towards their patients.

Dr Niaz Tahir, a senior researcher said healthcare providers need to develop a rapport with their patients and must help modify their attitude with regard to their basic health rights.

It was suggested that efficient and safe family planning interventions must be made available in all basic mother and child healthcare centres.