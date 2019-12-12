Experts for sustained and multipronged approach to address HIV

The unprecedented rise in number of HIV cases in Larkana in recent years requires targeted sustained, multipronged efforts to address the situation, said experts addressing an awareness session organized by Medical Microbiology and Infectious Society of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The unprecedented rise in number of HIV cases in Larkana in recent years requires targeted sustained, multipronged efforts to address the situation, said experts addressing an awareness session organized by Medical Microbiology and Infectious Society of Pakistan

Urgent attention, they said was particularly required to allay amplified fear of practitioners, especially those belonging to surgical specialties, regarding risks of acquiring infection from patients.

Dr. Sunil Dodani (Consultant Infectious Diseases at SIUT), Prof. Ali Akber Bhand (Dean of Surgery, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana), Dr. Seema Iefan (Associate Professor Microbiology and Department of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology, the Aga Khan University), Dr. Hasnanin Zafar (Associate Professor Surgery at AKU, Prof. Aftab Hussain Shah, Head of Medicine Department at SMBBMU and consultant Infectious Diseases, AKU were among the key speakers on the occasion.

They took strong exception to lack of information and misconceptions regarding infection prevention and control practices even among many of the doctors and surgeons.

This was cited to have led to instances where patients who test positive for HIV were denied simple surgical procedures while there were also no dearth of situation where many of these patients were denied physical examination, an essential component of patient care, because of fear of contracting the infection.

Dr Hasnain Zafar talked about risks of complications in patients with HIV, who may undergo emergency or planned surgery and perceived risk to the operating surgeon and the team.

Dr Zafar stressed the fact that although issues regarding mandatory preoperative screening need careful thought, no patient should be denied surgery simply based on their HIV status.

"In fact, the risk of acquiring HIV through needle stick injury in the operating theater is much less than that of Hepatitis B and C viruses," he said.

The senior surgeon emphasized that observing "Universal" precautions protects the operating teams from contracting any infection from the patients and no additional protective measures are recommended for HIV positive patients undergoing surgery.

Dr Seema Irfan, reiterated that standard sterilization and disinfection protocols are sufficient to make surgical instruments safe after use on HIV-infected patients.

Dr Sunil Dodani, spoke about HIV and co-infections with Hepatitis B and C viruses and touched upon principles of treatment.

"This is an important and emerging issue with serious implications f it is not recognized or treated with appropriate agents," he said.

Professor Aftab Hussain Shah spoke extensively on antimicrobial resistance and Dr Iffat Khanum gave a review of recent guidelines on management of sepsis and septic shock.

The presentations were followed by a panel discussion on relevant issues attended by faculty members and trainees from both Surgery and Medicine departments of SMBBMU.

MMIDSP was appreciated for playing an active role in educating healthcare professionals in safe practices, informing policy makers through high quality research and helping regulatory bodies in implementing strategies for infectionprevention and control.