UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experts For Sustained And Multipronged Approach To Address HIV

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Experts for sustained and multipronged approach to address HIV

The unprecedented rise in number of HIV cases in Larkana in recent years requires targeted sustained, multipronged efforts to address the situation, said experts addressing an awareness session organized by Medical Microbiology and Infectious Society of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The unprecedented rise in number of HIV cases in Larkana in recent years requires targeted sustained, multipronged efforts to address the situation, said experts addressing an awareness session organized by Medical Microbiology and Infectious Society of Pakistan.

Urgent attention, they said was particularly required to allay amplified fear of practitioners, especially those belonging to surgical specialties, regarding risks of acquiring infection from patients.

Dr. Sunil Dodani (Consultant Infectious Diseases at SIUT), Prof. Ali Akber Bhand (Dean of Surgery, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana), Dr. Seema Iefan (Associate Professor Microbiology and Department of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology, the Aga Khan University), Dr. Hasnanin Zafar (Associate Professor Surgery at AKU, Prof. Aftab Hussain Shah, Head of Medicine Department at SMBBMU and consultant Infectious Diseases, AKU were among the key speakers on the occasion.

They took strong exception to lack of information and misconceptions regarding infection prevention and control practices even among many of the doctors and surgeons.

This was cited to have led to instances where patients who test positive for HIV were denied simple surgical procedures while there were also no dearth of situation where many of these patients were denied physical examination, an essential component of patient care, because of fear of contracting the infection.

Dr Hasnain Zafar talked about risks of complications in patients with HIV, who may undergo emergency or planned surgery and perceived risk to the operating surgeon and the team.

Dr Zafar stressed the fact that although issues regarding mandatory preoperative screening need careful thought, no patient should be denied surgery simply based on their HIV status.

"In fact, the risk of acquiring HIV through needle stick injury in the operating theater is much less than that of Hepatitis B and C viruses," he said.

The senior surgeon emphasized that observing "Universal" precautions protects the operating teams from contracting any infection from the patients and no additional protective measures are recommended for HIV positive patients undergoing surgery.

Dr Seema Irfan, reiterated that standard sterilization and disinfection protocols are sufficient to make surgical instruments safe after use on HIV-infected patients.

Dr Sunil Dodani, spoke about HIV and co-infections with Hepatitis B and C viruses and touched upon principles of treatment.

"This is an important and emerging issue with serious implications f it is not recognized or treated with appropriate agents," he said.

Professor Aftab Hussain Shah spoke extensively on antimicrobial resistance and Dr Iffat Khanum gave a review of recent guidelines on management of sepsis and septic shock.

The presentations were followed by a panel discussion on relevant issues attended by faculty members and trainees from both Surgery and Medicine departments of SMBBMU.

MMIDSP was appreciated for playing an active role in educating healthcare professionals in safe practices, informing policy makers through high quality research and helping regulatory bodies in implementing strategies for infectionprevention and control.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Larkana May From

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

37 minutes ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

58 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.