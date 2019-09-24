UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experts For Timely Diagnosis, Treatment Of Joints And Back Pain

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:17 PM

Experts for timely diagnosis, treatment of joints and back pain

Ignoring back and joints pain often leads to rapid aggravation of bone diseases and does emerge as recurring problem due to delayed diagnosis and treatment, said senior physiotherapists during a seminar organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Ignoring back and joints pain often leads to rapid aggravation of bone diseases and does emerge as recurring problem due to delayed diagnosis and treatment, said senior physiotherapists during a seminar organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University here on Tuesday.

Dr Saeed Akhtar, Head of Physiotherapy at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), addressing the event held to mark the World Physical Therapy Day - 2019, drew attention of the health- care providers as well as people in general towards the importance of early and proper treatment of knee pain.

"This is critical as knee pain prevents frequent walking which leads to weight gain and ultimately to multiple health problems," he said mentioning that knee pain is treatable but early intervention is essential for successful treatment and avoiding complications.

Dr Farheen Hasnain, in charge Cardiac Rehabilitation at DUHS emphasised the importance of exercise and referred to series of researches proving that light exercise results in definite reduction in joints pain in the elderly patients.

Dr. Ghazala Noor, Principal Jinnah College of Rehabilitation Sciences, elaborated the utility of ergonomics - process of designing work-place to minimise risk of injury or physical harm to the workers.

She also urged the people in general to ensure a light activity break after each 40 minutes of sedentary work.

The senior professional with vast experience in rehabilitative medicine said there was growing need for maintaining good posture and providing suitable chair and work-stations in offices to help in promoting employee's health and fitness.

Dr Mohammad Khan, Director JSMU Institute of Physical therapy and Rehabilitation, on the basis of his professional experience, said the number of patients complaining of back pain was on the rise.

"These patients pertain to all age groups," he said mentioning that indifference towards the condition can lead to bigger damage to the over all well being of the patients.

The in charge of Continued Medical education programme at JSMU, Dr Rahat Naz, talked about the essential nature of bone health awareness for every human being.

The Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor S. M. Tariq Rafi said that bones are like pillars for the human body and knowledge about bone and structure ailments must be made widely available to everyone for awareness and early action.

Related Topics

Sindh World Education Lead 2019 Event All Weight Employment

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

48 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.