Experts for timely diagnosis, treatment of joints and back pain

Ignoring back and joints pain often leads to rapid aggravation of bone diseases and does emerge as recurring problem due to delayed diagnosis and treatment, said senior physiotherapists during a seminar organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Ignoring back and joints pain often leads to rapid aggravation of bone diseases and does emerge as recurring problem due to delayed diagnosis and treatment, said senior physiotherapists during a seminar organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University here on Tuesday.

Dr Saeed Akhtar, Head of Physiotherapy at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), addressing the event held to mark the World Physical Therapy Day - 2019, drew attention of the health- care providers as well as people in general towards the importance of early and proper treatment of knee pain.

"This is critical as knee pain prevents frequent walking which leads to weight gain and ultimately to multiple health problems," he said mentioning that knee pain is treatable but early intervention is essential for successful treatment and avoiding complications.

Dr Farheen Hasnain, in charge Cardiac Rehabilitation at DUHS emphasised the importance of exercise and referred to series of researches proving that light exercise results in definite reduction in joints pain in the elderly patients.

Dr. Ghazala Noor, Principal Jinnah College of Rehabilitation Sciences, elaborated the utility of ergonomics - process of designing work-place to minimise risk of injury or physical harm to the workers.

She also urged the people in general to ensure a light activity break after each 40 minutes of sedentary work.

The senior professional with vast experience in rehabilitative medicine said there was growing need for maintaining good posture and providing suitable chair and work-stations in offices to help in promoting employee's health and fitness.

Dr Mohammad Khan, Director JSMU Institute of Physical therapy and Rehabilitation, on the basis of his professional experience, said the number of patients complaining of back pain was on the rise.

"These patients pertain to all age groups," he said mentioning that indifference towards the condition can lead to bigger damage to the over all well being of the patients.

The in charge of Continued Medical education programme at JSMU, Dr Rahat Naz, talked about the essential nature of bone health awareness for every human being.

The Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor S. M. Tariq Rafi said that bones are like pillars for the human body and knowledge about bone and structure ailments must be made widely available to everyone for awareness and early action.