Experts suggest improvement in training of polio workers

Medical experts discussing prevalence of polio virus in the local (Karachi) environment have recommended improvement in the training offered to the EPI staff

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Medical experts discussing prevalence of polio virus in the local ( Karachi ) environment have recommended improvement in the training offered to the EPI staff.

Discussing the issue during a seminar organized by the Faculty of Public Health Management, Baqai Institute of Health Sciences, they also identified possible lacunae in the maintenance of cold chain affecting the polio vaccine efficacy.

The meet the experts session with the theme "Polio Crisis in Pakistan" was conducted by Dr. Zafar Iqbal Hydrie, Director of MPH Programme and was attended by Prof. Irfanullah Siddiqui, Prof Umme Qurah University, Makkah - KSA; Prof. Dr. Syed Sanower Ali (Jinnah Medical and Dental College); Prof.Dr. Seema Mumtaz (Karachi Institute of Medical Sciences); Prof. Dr. Farhat Jafri (Karachi Medical and Dental College); Dr. Naveed Mansuri and Dr. Kiran Ata ur Rehman (Hamdard College of Medicine and Dentistry); Dr.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Public Health Specialist from Saudi Arabia; Dr. Sumera Inam Bhatty Convener MPH Alumni Group Senior medical teachers of Baqai Medical University, including Dr. Syed Imtiaz Ahmed Jafry (HoD of Community Medicine); Dr.Nazia Jameel; Dr. Syed Nauman Raza, Dr. S.M. Zulfiqar Hyder Naqvi, Muhammad Jaffer (Assistant Director, Field Visits Programme); Dr. Munir Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Tabindah Khawar also participated in the deliberations.

Dr. Syed Nusrat Ali, Sindh Health Care Commission's member and former coordinator for Commissioner of Karachi's Task Force for EPI and Prof. Irfanullah Siddiqui from Umme Qurah University, Makkah, KSA discussed in detail issues related to the prevention, management and control of poliomyelitis.

Discrepancies in the coverage rates of kids administered with OPVduring different campaigns was also highlighted on the occasion.