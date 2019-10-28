Experts urge citizens for preventive steps against dengue

Medical Experts have advised the people in Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take preventive measures to protect themselves from Dengue Virus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Medical Experts have advised the people in Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take preventive measures to protect themselves from Dengue Virus.

They said the citizens should properly dispose of solid waste and cover water in their residences, said a statement issued on Monday.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sukkur President Khushi Muhammad said that mosquitoes bred primarily in containers as in open earthenware pots, jars, metal-drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage. They also come up in tyres and other items that collect.