Experts Warns 70% Of Antibiotics Unnecessarily Used In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Health experts revealed that a staggering 70% of antibiotics were being used unnecessarily in Pakistan.
The revelation came to light during the Antimicrobial Stewardship Conference held in Karachi, with support from the National Institute for Health Services academy, as reported private news.
During the conference, experts highlighted the alarming global impact of antimicrobial resistance, citing that 5 million people worldwide lost their lives due to complications arising from it.
The indiscriminate use of antibiotic drugs was flagged as a critical issue by the experts, emphasizing the urgent need for control measures.
In a concerning statistic, it was noted that antimicrobial resistance ranked as the third leading cause of death in Pakistan in 2019.
