Explosive Goes Off Near Covid-19 Test Centre In Netherlands: Police
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:40 PM
The Hague (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :An explosion occurred Wednesday near a Covid-19 test centre in the Netherlands, shattering windows but causing no apparent injuries, police said.
"Near the local health service's testing centre in Bovenkarspel, an explosive went off at 6.55 am. Police are investigating. The perimeter has been sealed off," the police said in a statement.