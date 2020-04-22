UrduPoint.com
Exports Of Coronavirus Test Kits Jump This Month

Wed 22nd April 2020

South Korea's exports of coronavirus test kits jumped on-year in the first 20 days of this month, data showed Wednesday

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :South Korea's exports of coronavirus test kits jumped on-year in the first 20 days of this month, data showed Wednesday.

Exports of test kits stood at US$131.9 million in the 20-day period, compared with $7.

25 million for the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

So far this year, South Korea has exported test kits to a total of 106 nations.

Brazil imported $19.2 million worth of test kits from South Korea, followed by the United States with $15.5 million and Italy with $14.8 million, the data showed.

