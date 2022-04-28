UrduPoint.com

Express Line Feeder For Pabbi Hospital Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Express line feeder for Pabbi hospital inaugurated

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiyar Wali Khan on Thursday inaugurated express line feeder for Civil Hospital Pabbi, Nowshera

Speaking on the occasion, the PMLN leader said it was the long-awaited demand of people of tehsil Pabbi and adjoining villages fulfilled today by the Government.

"It is a duty of government to provide relief to its citizens at their doorsteps,'' he said, adding the PMLN Government strongly believed in practical work and resolution of masses problems at their doorsteps.

He said people of tehsil Pabbi including villages Mohib Banda, Amankot, Azakhel,Pashtoon Ghari, Khuderzai, Dakbehsud and adjoining areas would be largely benefited from the facility.

Civil hospital Pabbi is the biggest hospital of tehsil Pabbi with medical, surgical and diagnostic services to people around the clock.

The people, while thanking the PMLN government, expressed the hope for more such welfare projects in tehsil Pabbi following rapid increase of its population.

