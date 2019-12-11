Eye camp held in Garha Mor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A non-governmental organization organized a three-day free eye medical camp in Garha Mor area where patients were examined and treated free of cost.

According to a press release issued here, NGO, 'Taj Muhammad Welfare Trust' organized a three-day free eye medical camp in Garha Mor area where eye specialist doctors examined patients and conducted medical operation of their eyes.

"Around 300 patients including men and women went under medical operation of their eyes free of cost," it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Eye Surgeon, Dr. Bilal said that modern technology and medical equipments were used for conducting medical operation of 300 patients. He said that patients were also given free of cost medicines.