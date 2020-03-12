UrduPoint.com
Eye Experts Urged Public For An Early Eyes Screening To Prevent Future Blindness

Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:14 PM

In observance of World Glaucoma awareness week 2020, Eye experts urged public for the early screening of eyes to prevent future blindness as 'Glaucoma' is the second leading cause of blindness and million of people globally have glaucoma, but only half are aware they have the eye condition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :In observance of World Glaucoma awareness week 2020, Eye experts urged public for the early screening of eyes to prevent future blindness as 'Glaucoma' is the second leading cause of blindness and million of people globally have glaucoma, but only half are aware they have the eye condition.

Chief consultant Ophthalmologist Dr. Fawad Rizvi explained that World Glaucoma Week which starts from March 8 is a joint initiative between the World Glaucoma Association and the World Glaucoma Patient Association and has had a highly successful run for the past 10 years.

The main objective of this week is to eliminate glaucoma blindness by motivating people to have regular eye checks up, including optic nerve examination and screening after 40 years, he added.

Glaucoma (Kala Motia) is an eye disease. More specifically, it is a disease that affects the optic nerve initially causing a loss of peripheral vision (in the visual field) in patients If it is not detected early on and properly treated, it may progress towards a more serious vision loss and affect central vision, Dr said.

Early detection and adherence to treatment are the best means to prevent or slow the progression of vision loss from glaucoma, Consultant said.

Dr said glaucoma was the major cause of blindness not only in Pakistan but the whole world, adding luckily the patients of Glaucoma less in Pakistan as compared to rest of the world.

He demanded massive glaucoma screening program on national level for saving people of rural and far-flung areas from glaucoma and other eye ailments.

He also urged citizens for regular screening of eyes to prevent themselves from this blindness.

Unfortunately, there are usually no warning signs that indicate a developing issue with intraocular pressure, leaving you unaware of its presence, he said, adding, this is the main reason why glaucoma is called a silent killer of vision.

The only way to know whether there's a problem with your pressure or drainage is through a comprehensive eye screening, he highlighted.

He regretted with lack of awareness about this disease in Pakistan more and more people slowly are becoming permanently blind.

Vision is the most valuable of all human senses, yet every five second, one person in the world goes blind and a child goes blind every minute, mainly because most people do not seek out preventive eye care, he added.

He added that glaucoma could affect any age group, including newborn babies, but was more common in older adults.

