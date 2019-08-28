UrduPoint.com
Eye Tracking Tests May Predict Alzheimer's Risk

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:51 PM

Eye tracking tests may predict Alzheimer's risk

New research finds that eye tracking tests can accurately detect people who have a form of mild cognitive impairment that predisposes them to Alzheimer's disease

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) New research finds that eye tracking tests can accurately detect people who have a form of mild cognitive impairment that predisposes them to Alzheimer's disease.In fact, according to some studies, 46% of people with an MCI diagnosis go on to develop dementia within 3 years.

By comparison, only 3% of adults of the same age experience Alzheimer's in the same time span.However, MCI does not always develop into full blown dementia. It often remains stable and sometimes the symptoms disappear completely with the person reverting to a normal, healthy cognition.Experts have divided MCI into two forms: amnesic (aMCI) and nonamnesic (naMCI).

The former describes impairment that predominantly affects memory, whereas the latter affects other cognitive skills.Having aMCI raises the risk of Alzheimer's significantly more than naMCI. Detecting Alzheimer's as early as possible improves a person's brain health and may reduce their symptoms, especially if a reversible form of MCI is the cause.'Eye tracking as useful diagnostic biomarker'Previous research has found that people with Alzheimer's show signs of eye movement impairment before any cognitive symptoms appear.

The inability to direct the gaze in the appropriate direction often accompanies the very early stages of Alzheimer's, and standard eye tracking tests can reveal this sign of dementia.In the new study, Wilcockson and team set out to use these eye tracking tests to detect MCI subtypes.As part of the research, the scientists asked the participants to complete antisaccade tasks.

These are computer-based tasks wherein the participants must avoid looking at a distracting stimulus, such as a dot that appears at random points on the screen.'This research is extremely important'"Given that people with MCI are more likely to develop dementia due to [Alzheimer's] than cognitively healthy adults," add the authors, "and, in particular, that people with [aMCI] are at the highest risk of progressing to a full dementia syndrome, this may also offer an additional prognostic tool for predicting which people with a diagnosis of MCI are more likely to progress to [Alzheimer's]."

