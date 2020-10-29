UrduPoint.com
Face Mask Mandatory For BRT Passengers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:04 PM

Face mask mandatory for BRT passengers

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) authority has made wearing safety masks compulsory for passengers during travelling to contain the possible spread of coronavirus and ensure compliance of prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) authority has made wearing safety masks compulsory for passengers during travelling to contain the possible spread of coronavirus and ensure compliance of prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The BRT Spokesman Thursday said that passengers must wear face masks during travelling and the people not wearing face masks would not be allowed to enter stations or buses.

The spokesman further said that legal action would be initiated against those violating the code of conduct. The vigilance teams will inspect and ensure compliance of the order, he added.

