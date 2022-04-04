Facilitators of dengue breeding to be booked: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said on Monday that cases would be registered against those who would found facilitators in dengue breeding in the district.

Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue here, he said that dengue became a constant issue and for its elimination, the entire society should make collective efforts.

He said that assistant commissioners were also directed to hold Tehsil Emergency Response Committee twice a week to check and monitor the performance of surveillance teams.

He said the government was concentrating on complete eradication of dengue, therefore, no negligence and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCHQ) Kashif Raza Awan,District Programme Coordinator for Anti Epidemic Diseases Dr Zulqarnain andothers were also present on the occasion.