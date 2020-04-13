Faisalabad divided into 6 zones for Dengue Crash Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Faisalabad has been divided into 6 zones for dengue control programme during the current season.

Health department spokesman said on Monday that activities of dengue surveillance teams were affected badly due to coronavirus lockdown.

However, in collaboration with the local administration, Faisalabad has been divided into six zones, where entomologists along with their teams would perform duties to control dengue breeding.

He said that entomologists- Muhammad Hayat and Sajid Aslam would perform dengue crash duty in Zone-A while entomologists- Sajid Tabassum and Arqam Bakhtiyar were deputed in Zone-B.

Similarly, entomologists- Khurram Azam and Khurram Saud will perform duties in Zone-C, Abdul Basit and Etizazul Hasan in Zone-D, Miss Samina Iqbal and Muhammad Muhsan in Zone-E and entomologist Zaheerul Hasan in Zone-F, he added.