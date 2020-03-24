UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Sets Up Help Desks At Allied/Civil Hospitals

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has set up help desks and control rooms at Allied and Civil Hospitals to facilitate people round-the-clock in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has set up help desks and control rooms at Allied and Civil Hospitals to facilitate people round-the-clock in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to an FMU spokesperson Dr Saleem, people can seek guidance and necessary information from medical experts about coronavirus by dialing following landline numbers: Allied Hospital 041-9210088 and 041-9210357; and Civil Hospital 041-9200144/041-9201023/041-9200137.

The telemedicine department at the Faisalabad Medical University would also be launched soon to facilitate more people, added Dr Saleem.

