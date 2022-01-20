UrduPoint.com

Fall In Antibodies To Omicron After Sputnik V 2.5 Times Lower Than After Pfizer - Study

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Fall in Antibodies to Omicron After Sputnik V 2.5 Times Lower Than After Pfizer - Study

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The patients that were vaccinated against coronavirus with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine showed a 2.5 times lower fall in the level of antibodies to the Omicron variant that those who received the Pfizer vaccine, Italy's National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani and Russia's Gamaleya Research Center revealed.

The extract published on the MedRxiv medical portal reads that the joint study shows "the neutralizing activity of sera against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant compared to the reference Wuhan D614G (B.

1) variant in individuals vaccinated with 2 doses of Sputnik V or BNT162b2 (Pfizer/ Biontech vaccine) in different time points up to 6 months after vaccination."

"We performed analysis on sample pools with comparable NtAb to Wuhan D614G variant. The decrease in neutralizing antibody (NtAb) to the Omicron variant was 8.1 folds for group of Sputnik V-vaccinated and 21.4 folds for group of BNT162b2-vaccinated. Analysis showed that 74.2% of Sputnik V- and 56.9% of BNT162b2-vaccinated sera had detectable NtAb to SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant," the preprint of the article said.

