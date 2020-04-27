Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

This year, the fasting month of Ramadan is not like the same, it occurs in the middle of a global Covid-19 pandemic.

Writer: Dr.Shaukat Chauhdary

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Quran prescribes fasting for all Muslims who are mature and healthy enough to fast for the full day. So Muslims fast as an act of worship, a chance to get closer to God and a way to become more compassionate to those in need. Fast teaches us the patience that is a lovable act for Almighty Allah.

Ramadan had been started from April 24; this month is a long period of fasting, worship, and devotion to Allah. It commemorates the Quran being first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) .

Ramadan traditionally brings people together during Sehar, Iftar, and prayers. Mosques around the world are usually at their busiest during this month, but many now remain closed and social distancing and self-isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus have become mandatory in many countries. As a result, this year Ramadan will feel very different for a lot of Muslims around the world as some families are separated.

The practice of fasting allows the body to put more energy and focus on the process of effective immune regulation. Fasting while drinking water and cleansing beverages flush out the digestive system and reduce the number of natural microorganisms in the gut.

In fact, fasting is believed to be beneficial to the body in a number of ways, including through the effect it has on boosting our immune systems. It is possible that our ancient ancestors recognized the benefits of fasting: There is also evidence that the ancient Egyptians fasted for long periods to purge their bodies of ailments and disease. Intermittent fasting reduces free radical damage, regulates inflammatory conditions in the body, and starves off cancer cell formation.

More recently, studies have shown that fasting can actually have beneficial effects on the immune system by reducing the amount of general inflammation that can occur in cells around the body. This is a special gift of Allah for all Muslims to get benefits as much as they can.

Feedback at : ch_shaukatsalman@hotmail.com